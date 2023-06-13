For a very long time, Dembe FM presenter and Bunamwaya LC 3 Chairman Jacob Akunguzibwe alias DJ Jacob Omutuuze has been a very close friend to Big Talent Entertainment boss Edrisah Musuuza alias Eddy Kenzo.

The two share many things in common and ideas as well and often DJ Jacob Omutuuze would put his body on the line to defend Eddy Kenzo whenever he was in any kind of mess.

Apparently, the close tie and bond that the two had evaporated in thin air, and DJ Jacob Omutuuze says that he doesn’t know whether a person known as Eddy Kenzo exists on earth.

Speaking to BBS Telefayina, DJ Jacob Omutuuze was clear and loud when he noted that he is no longer friends with the Uganda National Musicians Federation (UNMF) president Eddy Kenzo, something that shocked many.

However, he kept mute when he was asked to explain why the two cut ties yet they were very friendly to each other.

In the past years, Eddy Kenzo has lost some of his old-time close friends due to misunderstandings that we hope he will solve in the future.

Before the two fell out, Eddy Kenzo has often been heaping praise and respect on Jacob Omutuuze for being the first media personality to promote him as an artist before he even released his maiden hit single “Yanimba”.