It is a jolly mood in the home of the street and arcade Karaoke expert Materio Music as he is expecting to welcome a baby with his long-term girlfriend, Amali Astride.

The amazing news concerning the lovely couple expecting to grow their family very soon went public after Materio shared photos of his girlfriend’s surprise baby shower on his social media pages.

He wrote in excitement saying he cannot wait to be a father and that he is ready to take on the responsibilities and also face the challenges that come with it.

It was also revealed that the two lovebirds are expecting a baby boy.

It was a colorful Baby shower to my love bambi we enjoyed wishing her a safe delivery. Guys soon am becoming a Dad I can’t wait. Love you so much Amali wa Materio Music Amali Astride Materio Music

Materio Music rose to fame during the days of the lighter lockdown as he would be seen rocking the streets of Kampala entertaining revelers while miming and grooving to Jamaican dancehall jams.

He would later be hired to perform at surprise birthday parties, especially in arcades, and would leave when everyone is thrilled by his performance.

We wish his girlfriend Amali Astride a safe delivery.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/525543157619573/posts/2420114214829115/