USA-based Nigerian singer and songwriter WurlD, real name Sadiq Onifade, will be performing in Uganda on 24th June 2023 at Ndere Centre.

Born in Lagos, Nigeria, and later relocating to Atlanta, Georgia, WurlD is known for his unique music style, described as electro-fusion.

WurlD has been booked to headline performances at the next edition of the Jameson Hangouts scheduled for 24th June 2023 at Ndere Centre.

Jameson Hangout offers a diverse range of interactive games, enticing pop-up shops, and captivating musical performances, among other activities. The platform brings individuals together to celebrate life in an extraordinary way.

With his remarkable talent and ability to seamlessly blend genres, WurlD always captivates the audience with a sensational live performance.

Ugandan revelers are eager to enjoy watching him perform his songs including Mad, Trobul, Sade, Press, Show you off, Ego, Sweat, Stamina, Location, among others.

WurlD will be joined on stage by Janzi Band, Rickman, Akeine, DJ Kasbaby, DJ Chapat, DJ Alza, DJ Vans, DJ Tony, and Sheila Salta.

“I’m coming to your city for the very first time, and I can’t wait to see you guys,” an excited WurlD said in a video before noting how it’s going to be “one hell of a good time.”