Pallaso, Jose Chameleone, and Weasel’s mother Mrs. Proscovia Mayanja believes there is a section of people who have launched an attack on the legacy of their family.

Mama Pallaso did not hold anything back as he defended his children, most especially Pallaso, who was recently involved in a physical fight with fellow singer Alien Skin.

During an interview with BTM TV, Mrs. Mayanja deemed her children innocent as she noted that they are an easy target for people who intend to provoke them into fights for fame.

She believes that there is a section of people that is indirectly fighting the legacy of the Mayanjas.

She revealed how this section of people always shows the public that the Mayanjas are always wrong in any situation they’re involved in, even when they’re right.

Mrs. Mayanja highlighted the case of Pallaso vs Alien Skin noting how his son must have been provoked by the ‘Sitya Danger’ singer but he ended up being the one in the wrong.

She noted how Alien Skin has been involved in several violent scandals including his verbal attack against Kaiyz Kawalya, a Media Personality.

She further reminded the media about how Alien was recently reported to the police for beating a bouncer in Makindye leaving him with a broken jaw.