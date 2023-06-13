Alien Skin says he was not pleased with events promoter Abbey Musinguzi a.k.a Abtex who insisted to hold his ‘Sitya Danger’ concert at Freedom City yet he could have opted for a bigger venue.

According to Galaxy FM, Alien Skin was paid only Shs15m for his maiden concert which took place at Freedom City on Friday 9th June 2023.

That looks like a big steal if we are to compare it with the massive turnout of revelers that filled up Freedom City Mall to support the Sitya Danger singer.

Alien Skin is not so bothered about the money he made from the concert but he feels he deserved to hold his concert in a bigger venue.

Speaking in a TikTok Live video on Monday, Alien Skin revealed that prior to the concert preparations, he insisted on Abtex organizing his concert in a bigger venue.

He says that Abtex, however, denied him the chance and rather opted for Freedom City which later turned quite small to accommodate his fans who filled it up to full capacity.

At the concert, screens had to be placed in the parking space to accommodate revelers who did not manage to enter the gates due to the big turnout.

Alien Skin blames Abtex for having an “oldskool mentality” and not trusting him enough to opt for a bigger venue where bigger history would have been made.

I told Abtex not to organize the show at Freedom City. If I was a person who holds grudges, I was going to do something to him. I told him not to hold the show at Freedom City but he insisted. Abtex has that oldskool mentality of the Paul Kafeero’s that’s why I am trying so hard to change him. Alien Skin