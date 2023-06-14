Trending artist Alien Skin, real name Patrick Mulwana, has rubbished Grammy Award nominee Eddy Kenzo’s claims that his fight with Pallaso was a stunt and dared him to a music battle.

Since being seen in a video being thumped by Pallaso, Alien Skin has been the talk of the town. His consequent successful concert has raised him so high in the local music ranks.

While speaking to the media, Eddy Kenzo said that he chose to support Pallaso’s concert instead of Alien Skin’s because supporting the latter would have encouraged other younger artists to believe fights and stunts are the only way to become a big thing in Uganda’s entertainment industry.

Having listened to Kenzo’s narrative, Alien Skin has revealed that whatever happened between him and Pallaso was real and rather not a stunt.

While appearing live on his TikTok account, Alien Skin also dared Eddy Kenzo to a battle to prove that the success of his ‘Sitya Danger’ concert was not because of the alleged stunt.

“It was not a stunt, this was real. If (Eddy) Kenzo thinks all this was planned, let him also join the game and we can show him how real this was,” Alien Skin said.

Alien Skin is set to travel to London for a performance alongside his nemesis Pallaso and all eyes will be on them to see how that pans out.