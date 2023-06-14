CBS FM presenter Dikteta Mark, born Mark Robert Kiyimba, has called it a wrap at Bulange Mengo-based media outlet.

Dikteta Mark has been an entertainment presenter on the radio station as he hosted the “Abaliko” program on a daily.

He has hosted different established figures in the entertainment circles and also given a platform to the rising artists who gave a shot at music.

Dikteta joined the radio station around 2016 after he quit the now-defunct Suubi FM where he used to do a gossip show giving news updates about celebrities.

Dikteta Mark announced quitting CBS FM through a lengthy post on his social media pages where he thanked his bosses for the opportunity they have offered him.

I am seated here, and cannot believe that the day has come to say goodbye to all of you. It has been an absolute privilege to be the voice that you tuned into every day but as they say, all good things must come to an end. I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for your unwavering support and love. Your calls, messages, and kind words have always encouraged me to put my best foot forward and bring you top-quality content. I am delighted to have Served you, and I hope I have left you all with some unforgettable memories. I will, without a doubt, miss the studio and the adrenaline rush of live broadcasting, but I know that life has more exciting opportunities in store for me. And to My Bosses, I just wanna take a moment to express my deepest gratitude for giving me the opportunity to showcase my skills and strengths and a Chance to serve KABAKA wange. Your trust and confidence in my abilities meant a lot to me and has motivated me to work even harder and give my best On And Off Air. Working under your leadership has been an incredible learning experience. I have learned so much from your guidance, mentorship, and support. The constructive feedback has helped me grow both professionally and personally. I believe It’s time to take on new challenges and take on new opportunities. I’ve accomplished so much in my personal and professional life, but there’s always room for growth and self-improvement. Perhaps I’ll explore a new hobby or skill, or maybe I’ll take a chance on a career change who knows? Whatever path I choose, I’m ready to embrace the unknown and step out of my comfort zone. Life is full of endless possibilities and it’s up to me to seize them. I look forward to the future and all the exciting adventures that await. Muzzukulu wa Ssenoga I sign Out Peace and Love”. Dikteta Mark

We wish him all the best in the next journey that he has set his sight upon.