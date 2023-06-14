Local rapper Gereson Wabuyu alias Gravity Omutujju has revealed that he will be holding a concert this year from his trending song ‘Kwepicha’.

Gravity Omutujju registered success at his ‘Tusimbudde, Ani Alina Enene’ concert on 1st October 2022 as he filled up Lugogo Cricket Oval with music lovers.

His past concerts have come with some controversial songs and 2023 is not any different as he intends to base it on his song ‘Kwepicha’ which has been regarded by many as obscene.

Through his social media platforms, the rapper revealed that his concert is “loading.”

“Jangu tugende mukwepicha concert loading,” he wrote on his Facebook page early on Wednesday morning.

The dates of the concert are yet to be revealed and it’s not clear yet what the venue will be as well but Lugogo Cricket Oval seems ruled out.

Recently, Gravity revealed that he tried booking Lugogo Cricket Oval for his concert but it was booked out for the rest of the year.

Sources state that he might take it to Hotel Africana but we await for official details which should be released soon.