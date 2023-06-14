Ugandan vlogger Raymond Kahuma has aired his disappointment in the Ugandan government for not acknowledging his 2022 Guinness World Book of Records achievement for the ‘Largest Ugandan Rolex’.

In January 2022, on his second attempt, Raymond Kahuma made a new record of ‘The Largest Ugandan Rolex’ that was officially recognized by the Guinness World Book of Records.

Weighing up to 204.6kg, the Ugandan delicacy stole the headlines with Raymond Kahuma’s 3-minute video showing the recipe and process he, together with a big team, undertook to wave the Ugandan flag on the global stage.

Apart from the few congratulatory messages online, the 26-year-old Kahuma says that he has never been recognized by the Ugandan government for his achievement.

This comes at a time when Nigeria recognizes Chef Hilda Baci’s efforts when she won a Guinness World Record after cooking for 100 hours straight in a cook-a-thon.

Raymond Kahuma quoted a tweet that revealed how the Kenyan government awarded double World record holder Faith Kipyegon with Ksh5 million and a house worth Ksh6 million.

He noted how after one year, “not a single person from the Ugandan government has ever acknowledged” his world record and how it “really hurts.”

Really nice to see African countries governments’ recognizing these world record holders, not a single person from the @GovUganda @MTWAUganda has ever acknowledged my world record after 1 year and that really hurts. https://t.co/5fQjKWbjbP — Raymond Kahuma (@KahumaRaymond) June 14, 2023