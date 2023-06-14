It’s joy in the family of local rapper Derrick Katongole alias Victor Kamenyo following the amazing of having become a dad.

This is after the “Baligabana” rapper took to his socials and announced how his long-term girlfriend, Ruth Akoragye had given birth to a bouncing baby boy.

The baby mama baby and baby are both in fine shape and doing well healthwise after the wife delivered very safely.

I thank God for the gifts of this bouncing new baby boy. Victor Kamenyo

In 2022, Victor Kamenyo and his baby Mama Ruth Akoragye made headlines following a break-up rift that they were involved in.

A video made rounds online showing the two being involved in a scuffle after Victor was allegedly caught cheating on her.

In the video, Ruth was seen vandalizing Victor’s mobile phone when she grabbed it and hit it on the pavers thus breaking it into pieces.

The guys who filmed the clip were heard saying that Victor and Ruth were often involved in fights with accusations that the former is always involved in infidelity.

Victor Kamenyo went to different media outlets pleading to Ruth to return to his home until she forgave him and got back together.

Congratulations to the couple!