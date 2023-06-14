In July 2022, singer Weasel’s wife Sandra Teta left Uganda and headed back to her parent’s home in Rwanda for a couple of months following a misunderstanding they had in their relationship.

Earlier this year, Sandra Teta returned and resumed her love affair with Weasel, opening a new chapter of their love life.

Weasel has since disclosed that he missed eating Teta’s ‘sweet food’ while she was away and also hinted at how they are planning to make their relationship official through marriage.

The media bumped into Sandra Teta at Pallaso’s concert and she was asked to talk about her fallout with Weasel and the photos in which she appeared to have been thumped and left with a deformed face.

To the surprise of many, Sandra Teta defended her fiance saying he has never ever beaten her. She said that Weasel has never laid his hands on her.

Teta also maintained that she has never come to the public and accused Weasel of beating her and wondered where the media always gets the information.

She further maintained that thugs attacked and beat her up before stealing some of her property, a statement that she made on her socials but the public declined to accept.

Sandra Teta explained that her trip to Rwanda was aimed at taking her children to see her parents whom they had never set their eyes on.

She noted that she is happily in love with Weasel and that she enjoys their bond and relationship.

I didn’t face or get any troubles with Weasel Manizo. I only took my children to my parents to see them because since their birth, my parents had never gotten the chance to see them. Weasel has never laid his hand on me or beat me because I have not said it anywhere. I wrote a statement saying I was beaten by thugs and people trashed it and created their own stories. That is what simply happened. I have never divorced. I had just gone to visit my parents and I think it’s allowed in a relationship. Sandra Teta