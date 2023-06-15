Balaam Barugahara has denied conniving with fellow events promoter Abbey Musinguzi a.k.a Abtex to organize Pallaso and Alien Skin’s Love Fest and Sitya Danger concerts respectively.

Friday 9th June 2023 is a date several music fans will remember for many months to come as the date Pallaso and Alien Skin faced off musically with their concerts held on the same day.

Pallaso’s concert at Lugogo cricket Oval was organized by Balaam as Alien Skin got the full backing of several promoters headed by Abtex at Freedom City.

Both concerts, regardless of the size of the venues, managed to attract good numbers and business for the promoters must have been good on the day.

After the concerts, however, rumors started spreading like wildfire alleging that the two events organizers for both concerts were working together to milk the beef situation between the two artists.

Balaam denies these claims. The Radio 4 proprietor while speaking to Spark TV revealed that he did not meet nor talk to Abtex about fixing Alien Skin’s concert on the date that had been booked by Pallaso months ago.

“Honestly, I have never talked to Abitex to stage a concert on the same day. It has cost implications. I have never negotiated with him about that,” Balaam said.

He acknowledged that Abtex called him noting how he had a deal but he declined to meet him since he was busy preparing for Pallaso’s show.

“He (Abtex) once called me saying that he had a deal but I didn’t meet him because I was busy. I have never met him. He just used our situation as an opportunity to make money,” Balaam added.

Balaam has since expressed his disappointment in Abtex for going against him yet they are both on the board of the National Promoters Association.