Away from his busy schedule, Ugandan businessman, and socialite, Don Nasser listens to Alien Skin’s music because he is a big fan of his.

Don Nasser, real name Nasser Nduhukire, has kept a distance from the public eye and gossip columns as he now prefers to keep details about his life private.

Once in a while, however, the city tycoon is tempted to share a few of the things he likes via his Snapchat account.

In the past, the former rapper has expressed his love for a couple of Ugandan musicians, revealing what about them he likes the most.

Currently, though, it seems Alien Skin is Don Nasser’s favorite artist. He states that he enjoys listening to his music which he regards as “exceptional.”

Nasser also relates to Alien’s reasoning and enjoys listening to him talk and claims that his words make a lot of sense to him.

“I know this is random. But I love ALIEN SKIN so much. I got to know about him a few days ago, his music is exceptional and most importantly when he starts talking he makes a lot of sense to me,” Don Nasser revealed via Snapchat.

Since breaking onto the scene not many months ago, Alien Skin has won over several music lovers’ hearts and his influence continues to spread.