In a Facebook live feed which he has since deleted, yesterday night singer Alexander Bagonza a.k.a A Pass had no kind words for his critics.

A Pass opened a can of worms in response to a section of online critics who have continuously noted that he has got nothing more to offer and that he is currently struggling musically.

The 33-year-old sampled some of the music projects he has been working on in his studio for over ten years.

He revealed that some of the songs will feature on his forthcoming album which will be his third studio album and will reportedly be released before the end of this year.

While sampling some of the songs, many of the viewers that were on the live feed seemed quite impressed and they left encouraging comments.

The ever-braggart A Pass then noted how he treats his music as a wedding cake and how he cannot just throw it to the pigs.

“When you throw it (wedding cake) at pigs, they’ll eat it the way they want. When you give it to the right people, they will cut it into pieces, and eat it a piece at a go,” A Pass said.

In this context, A Pass seemed to note that the pigs are the people who don’t know what it takes to make good music from scratch. He also mentioned Bebe Cool’s name in the video he later deleted.