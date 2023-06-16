For the fourth season of their annual comedy show dubbed ‘Nseko Buseko’, Ugandan comedy duo Madrat and Chiko promise to deliver top-notch entertainment.

“Nseko Buseko” loosely translated as “Just For Laughs.” It has become an anticipated show in Uganda’s comedy scene as it showcases the immense talent and creativity of Ugandan comedians.

On 7th July 2023, Madrat and Chiko will be gracing the stage at the UMA Multipurpose Hall to showcase their artistry in comedy.

The show dubbed ‘Nseko Buseko’ will be celebrating its fourth season since it began and the past editions have left comedy lovers yearning for more.

After a temporary hiatus due to the pandemic, Madrat and Chiko are excited to return and celebrate the rich comedic culture of Uganda.

“We promise to deliver an unforgettable evening filled with laughter, entertainment, and pure joy,” Madrat and Chiko said during the press conference held on Thursday evening in Kololo.

They invited their devoted fans to join them at the UMA Multipurpose Hall for an extraordinary comedy extravaganza on come the 7th of July.

Talent Africa’s CEO, Aly Alibhai noted that the Production house has been doing different comedy shows but this is the first show they are managing from the beginning to the end with a promise to take the show to another level with their expertise.

The Press conference was hosted by comedian Patrick Salvado and attended by sponsors, media fraternity and comedians including T Amale, Hannington Bugingo, Bobi Brown, Wanta, Richard Tuwangye, and Mary Hearts.