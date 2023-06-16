Team Good Music (TGM) boss Pius Mayanja alias Pallaso believes if Uganda had an updated copyright law, his ‘Birthday’ song would have sent him into early retirement.

Pallaso believes so based on the grounds that at almost every birthday party celebration in and around Kampala, people play his song as they celebrate turning a new age.

This seems to be a reality since each day there are several people who celebrate birthdays across the country and Pallaso’s birthday song has a high chance of being played at those different celebrations.

Pallaso spoke about the issue of updating the Ugandan copyright law following a heated debate that has been trending online since Thursday with different artists sharing screenshots of amounts of money they have received from the Uganda Performing Rights Society (UPRS) as royalties from their music for the past years.

Spice Diana and Karole Kasita shared the screenshots with the former having earned Shs300k while the latter earned Shs21k from her music in recent times, which left them wondering how they would only pocket paltry shillings from their art.

The debate online is still hot as many people are sharing different opinions about the copyright law with artists demanding the government speed up its implementation and update.

If Uganda had an Updated copyright law my birthday song would have sent me to retirement in my 20s. #Facts — Pallaso (@pallasomusic) June 16, 2023