At almost every funeral there are always individuals who turn up and pledge to support the family of the deceased.

This was the same case at the late Kato Lubwama’s funeral as several individuals pledged to extend support to his family in various ways.

Upon hearing the numerous pledges from different people, events promoter Andrew Alfonso Bajjo alias Bajjo Events Clear Process requested whoever made a pledge of looking after the late Hon. Kato Paul Lubwama’s family and children to live by their word.

Bajjo said that many people promise to support orphans but after the burial of their parents, they end up not fulfilling their words.

He then emphasized how some individuals make promises just to excite the family yet in they have no intentions of fulfilling their promises.

Bajjo made the statements when he was offered to speak at the burial that saw several public figures show up to send off the legendary drama actor and politician.

A section of individuals consequently took to their socials and seemingly called out Bebe Cool for making exciting promises at DJ Emma’s burial when he promised to pay school fees for the late deejay’s children but has reportedly not fulfilled to date.

In a post shared by former CBS FM presenter Dikteta Mark, he cited that whenever he is called, he doesn’t pick up.

Waliwo Eyatusuubiza Okuweerera Omwana w’omugenzi Dj Emma bwetwaali Mu Lumbe wabula Nakati yagaana okukwaata Amasimu. Musuubize byemunaasobola ba Uncle. Dikteta Mark