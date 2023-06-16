Pretty Nicole’s guardian has expressed her worry after the girl she offered to extend support to by paying her school fees until she completes her studies reportedly escaped from school.

The rumors of Pretty Nicole’s escaping from school started making rounds on Tuesday. Her guardian then issued a statement confirming the matter.

In the video making rounds online, Pretty Nicole’s guardian is clearly heard saying it is not easy to help people who usually take other people’s acts of kindness for granted.

She explained that before Pretty Nicole’s mom paid her a visit at school, everything was moving on smoothly but immediately after her visit, something triggered her mind and she escaped from school.

She says she can’t keep calm because Pretty Nicole’s whereabouts are still unknown and no one has reported her case anywhere, something that puts her in panic.