Not for the first time, singer-cum-politician Bobi Wine referred to artists as “beggers”, something that has left several of them furious including Uganda National Musicians Federation (UNMF) president Eddy Kenzo.

In his speech while at the late Kato Lubwama’s burial, Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu a.k.a Bobi Wine called upon entertainers to open their eyes and fight for the activation and implementation of copyright law.

Artists, open your minds. You’re better than the handouts the government gives you. I recently heard that they want to give you over Ugx30Bn. What can that money do for you? Bobi Wine

Bobi Wine said that the government has managed to blind artists with small cash handouts and has eventually turned them into beggars in its efforts to frustrate the entertainment industry.

His argument was that despite the copyright bill being drafted early last year, it has been ignored intentionally and some artists have instead turned their backs on it as well.

In August 2021, Bobi also asked artists to avoid the begging syndrome and stop depending on handouts if they are to command respect from the public and the fans that support them.

Bobi’s speech at Kato Lubwama’s funeral seems to have annoyed a couple of artists who are subscribed to the UNMF including their leader Eddy Kenzo who believes his message was directed to them.

In a post shared across all his social media platforms, Kenzo referred to politicians as “conmen” who also benefit from the government with monetary gains.

He asked why they do not donate the money they get from politics to schools and hospitals before reminding them that the UNMF is fighting to restructure the system in the entertainment industry for a better future.

He also threatened that if the federation continues to be taunted by politicians, the artists will directly get involved in politics because “enough is enough.”

Wabula abafele muli bazibu. Abatuyita ba beggars, bafulumila mu government budget every year, ate bafuna noomusaala monthly ela tebazigaanangako. Lwaki temuzigabila amalwaliro oba amasomero. Enyindo bwojinyigiriza enyo!! Banange mutuleke tulwanirire omulimu gwafe other wise tugenda yingira mu Politics’s wamwe direct. Mutuleke tutereze music omulimu mwagwonoona because mwaguyingizaamu ebv’obufuzi fenna tunalya ku Politics? Mwe emisaala mujifuna mu government yeemu gyemuwoza nti mulwanyisa. We are fighting for copyright and all rights for musicians ate mwe muwoza beggars, beggars how? Enough is enough. Eddy kenzo

