Singer, songwriter, and vocalist Allan ‘Toniks’ Ampaire had his gloves off as he responded to Bobi Wine’s right-hand man Eddie Mutwe after referring to artists as “beggars.”

In Bobi Wine’s speech at Kato Lubwama’s funeral, the singer-cum-politician asked artists to open their eyes and stop accepting handouts from the government or risk being beggars.

“Artists, open your minds. You’re better than the handouts the government gives you. I recently heard that they want to give you over Ugx30Bn. What can that money do for you?” Bobi Wine said.

He asked artists to unite and demand for the copyright bill to be passed if they are to benefit from their hard work instead of being limited to beggars.

Bobi’s opinion has since been dissected differently with some of the artists expressing their disappointment in him for using the word “beggars” to describe them.

Eddie Mutwe, popularly known as Bobi Wine’s bodyguard, agreed with his boss. In response to one of Ykee Benda’s tweets on Thursday, Mutwe further emphasized how the current crop of artists has established themselves as beggars.

“Ykee, you are one of the intelligent artists of the young generation that we have today. You can’t be asking the world how beggars need lawyers! Even beggars are protected by laws, so working with lawyers doesn’t change the fact that u are beggars, only that u are VIP beggars,” Eddie Mutwe tweeted.

Upon coming across the tweet, Allan Toniks who is on the Ugandan National Musicians Federation (UNMF) board was left fuming.

He immediately tweeted asking Mutwe to stop exposing his ignorance, to do his research well, and to avoid talking about issues he has no idea about.

“Hehe displaying ignorance, not that I’m surprised tho. Tebaagala kola research baasama bwasami. Stick to politricks & stay im yuh lane…ye bibakwatilako wa? Better to keep quiet if u nuh have facts…than talk nonsense; Fa ku mudaala gwo,” Toniks wrote.

The online back-and-forth cold war has divided netizens and artists into two groups and it seems to be just getting started.