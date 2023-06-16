Ugandan media personality, emcee, and socialite Sheilah Gashumba has urged politicians to stop always turning burial ceremonies into political campaigns.

“But politicians need to stop all these political speeches at people’s burials. It’s not a campaign party. It’s a BURIAL,” Gashumba angrily tweeted on Thursday evening.

Her tweet came just a day after the burial of renowned comedian, actor, and businessman Kato Lubwama who succumbed to a heart attack over a week ago.

At Kato Lubwama’s burial, several celebrities in the entertainment and political circles were seen in attendance.

Some of the politicians that were given a chance to speak at the funeral ended up having long speeches in which they aired their political agendas.

Singer-cum-politician Bobi Wine’s speech seemed to rattle so many people who believe it was unnecessary for the occasion.

Sheilah Gashumba’s tweet has since fetched mixed reactions with some netizens backing her point of view. Others, however, have asked her never to comment on such issues again.

