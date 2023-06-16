Founded on 8th August 2018, the Wakiso Dance Kids Foundation has slowly but surely used dance to positively change the lives of children and other people in society.

Wakiso Dance Kids aims at the state purpose of utilizing talents to change lives. With ance being the sole foundation, drama, soccer, and pottery, among more gifts, the group yearns to create a lasting impact in the country.

The idea of forming the Wakiso Dance Kids Foundation was brought about by David Mubiru (also known as Daddy Mazzina) who saw a need in the community among the disadvantaged but talented children around him.

Having lived a similar life before, he thought of using his talent in dance and drama to serve the community.

Using God-given gifts through dance and other dramatic arts, Mubiru hoped to help many kids earn a living and become self-reliant with faith that the assisted kids would in turn also render the same assistance to others in the community.

He was later on joined by Branks Male and Edward Kanonya who felt that their efforts may be helpful in meeting different needs in the community through the use of different gifts of children from hopeless and disadvantaged families.

Wakiso Dance Kids Foundation was hence put in place to achieve the above aims while addressing other community challenges with joint efforts.

The founder of the foundation is Nurse Practitioner and basically practices his medicine in the community by extending healthcare services to those who may not afford medical bills. The organization currently takes care of 16 kids.

The group shares a common goal of empowering and mobilizing vulnerable talented children with the mission “to use our different gifts to reach out to more vulnerable communities regardless of social, economic, or political differences so as to create a society where everyone is living affair and self-reliant livelihood.”

Through different outreaches, Wakiso Dance Kids discovers and develops children’s talents and skills, molds them into innovative citizens, offers full accommodation to homeless children, and offers guidance and counseling, among other things.

They have also featured in a couple of music videos, most recently in Kataleya and Kandle’s ‘Onsanze Ndaba’ among others.

The Wakiso Dance Kids have been featured in an Arabic award-winning Arabic series called Al-aghar which premiered during the Ramadan.