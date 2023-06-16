Apparently, the Uganda music industry players are exchanging different ideas concerning Bobi Wine’s speech at the late Hon. Kato Paulo Lubwama’s funeral.

During Bobi Wine’s speech at the burial of Hon. Kato Lubwama, he requested artists not to be turned beggars by the government but rather encouraged them to push for the implementation of the copyright law.

Bobi Wine’s speech was digested and analyzed in different ways as he stated that artists don’t need to be given handouts or turned into beggars as they focus on the implementation of the copyright law.

Wizard Order Entertainment singer Daxx Kartel has also shared his view about the current trending topic as he stated that musicians don’t need money from the government.

He went on to stress that the government doesn’t have money for them but it is them that the government should be getting money from if the copyright law is updated.

He reasoned that they need the policymakers to play their role noting that everything will then move on smoothly.

My fellow musicians, we don’t need money from the government, it doesn’t have money to give us – @daxxkartel_on #Rewind | @GalaxyTVUg pic.twitter.com/afZ0taIaZz — 100.2 Galaxy FM Zzina! (@GalaxyFMUg) June 16, 2023