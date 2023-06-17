Veteran singer, songwriter, producer, and sound engineer Eddy Yawe is one of the least celebrated artists who have contributed a lot to the Ugandan music industry.

Eddy Yawe has natured lots of talents that have passed through his hands with some prevailing whereas the others wilted out on the journey to becoming music stars in the country.

He has helped many artists from the likes of Bebe Cool, Bobi Wine, Jose Chameleone, and producers including Paddy Man among others that are appreciative of his talent and contribution to the Ugandan music industry.

He also formed a girl singing group he had baptised as ‘Dream Galz’ but the group evaporated due to unknown circumstances.

Eddy Yawe also is now looking forward to staging a concert before the year ends.

He, however, hasn’t give a detailed insight about the concert that he plans to hold but plans to give full details after confirming a venue for the show.

Ngenda kola ekivvulu ku nkomerero y’omwaka guno naye ebisingawo nja kubyogera oluvannyuma nga kisemberedde era nga mmaze okusalawo ekifo. Eddy Yawe

