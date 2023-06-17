About five days ago, singer Irene Ntale made news headlines as reports circulated claiming she could be baking a ban in her oven.

The pregnancy reports were reignited after her performance at the MTN Yetu Festival last Sunday at the Kololo Independence Grounds as the Boyz II Men and Sauti Sol treated music lovers to memorable musical performances.

The accusations arose after fans seeing her with a bulged tummy as she performed and claimed that she kept covering her stomach area making it hard for netizens to have a clear gaze.

They then concluded that she could be expecting to give birth sometime later this year.

Yet again the former Swangz Avenue singer took to her Twitter account to pour cold water onto the rumors.

In a cryptic post, Irene Ntale wrote thanking those passing on the speculations for making her pregnant captioned with a laughing emoji.

Mwebale kunfunisa lubuto ba dear. Irene Ntale

This is not the first time that Irene Ntale has left her fans and followers confused about her relationship status and being pregnant.

In July 2022, she posted a video of a baby bump with the caption, ”My Baby shower was everything” but she later deleted it and made it clear that she was not pregnant.

Mwebale kunfunisa lubuto ba dear 😂 pic.twitter.com/tSi5O4gnX0 — Miss Ntale (@Irenentale) June 16, 2023