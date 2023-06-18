Mawokota North MP and shadow minister for entertainment Hillary Kiyaga alias Dr. Hilderman has set the record straight following a series of rants about the copyright law that was launched against Bobi Wine steered by Eddy Kenzo.

Dr. Hilderman states that from day one when he requested the parliament to conduct consultations about the copyright law, his party president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine asked him to consider every influential stakeholder’s idea in this.

He notes that among the first people that his party president told him to consider is singer Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool and he heeded his advice.

He surprised the commission that was set up to conduct consultations and draw the road map for the copyright law and act when he listed Bebe Cool among the first people he wanted to work with on the law and positively, he turned up with his lawyer.

Dr. Hilderman adds that the copyright law aims at helping each and every artist to gain from their works as he spoke against the rants that were aired out by artists attacking Bobi Wine.

Bobi Wine set me free when I had started processing the copyright law and act. He asked me to contact all the major stakeholders in the arts industry and engage them from individuals like Bebe Cool among others because he is a senior carder in the NRM. The first person I called and the commission got surprised as well was Bebe Cool and he turned up with his lawyer as we embarked on the consultation and work out a road map of how the process to implement the copyright law would be. Bebe Cool can testify because this is how big artists want the policy to get implemented. Dr. Hilderman

Speaking about the Uganda National Musicians Federation (UNMF), Hilderman disclosed how he has ever paid a visit to the new artists’ group.

He applauded the individuals who formed the Federation noting that it was a positive move to install the likes of Eddy Kenzo, Sheebah, Pallaso, and Nina Roz among other artists in the top positions something that gets them directly involved in the movement.

He, however, asked the Federation leaders to open their ears and as well requested them to soberize in order not to make biased statements and decisions thus the Federation will go forward smoothly.

The federation is a good move and I am glad the like of Sheebah and Eddy Kenzo took up leadership positions rather than remaining in corridors. My appeal is that when you’re a leader, soberize, open your ears and incorporate people’s ideas. Dr Hilderman