Jose Chameleone is on a visit to Jamaica alongside his son Abba Marcus Mayanja and Desire Luzinda’s daughter Mitchelle Kaddu.

Just a few days ago, Abba Marcus graduated from high school in Minneapolis, USA at a graduation attended by his father.

The two have since embarked on a short holiday in Jamaica. While there, they have visited some of the beautiful tourist attractions and historic places in Kingston.

In a series of videos shared by the singer, he shows himself enjoying a great time while visiting the great music legend Bob Marley’s museum with his son.

Early on Sunday morning, Desire Luzinda’s daughter Mitchelle Kaddu as well shared a photo of herself on the same beach where Chameleone had recorded himself sailing on Saturday.

Then 18-year-old then reveals her location as Kingston, Jamaica, leaving netizens to add the pieces to the puzzle.

For a couple of years now, Mitchelle Kaddu and Abba Marcus have been rumored to be dating but they have both kept them to themselves.

Their parents, however, have often maintained that they are just close friends who enjoy each other’s company.