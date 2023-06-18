The past days have had gossip columns filled with reports of Pretty Nicole having escaped from school without any clear reasons for her actions.

Her guardian who had offered to support and pay her school fees was left perturbed and she could not sleep as no one was certain of Pretty Nicole’s whereabouts.

In a video shared by the guardian, she expressed anxiety as she wanted Pretty Nicole’s mother to involve the Police so that they could trace her whereabouts.

Fortunately, Pretty Nicole eventually suffered online in a live video she recorded.

In the clip, Nicole explained that she escaped from school because she couldn’t grasp what was being taught there.

She noted that she has decided to join the music industry as she wants to become a superstar like the celebrities she watches on TV.