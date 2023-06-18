Actress and model Natasha Sinayobye took her followers by surprise when she shared a photo on her timeline showing her bulged tummy.

The photo depicted that the actress could be heavy and expecting to welcome a child with her mysterious lover.

While scrolling down through the comment section, some of her followers were already sending her congratulatory messages.

Natasha Sinayobe, alert to the flowing messages, quickly returned to her social media to clear the air before the rumors hinting at her supposed pregnancy spread like wildfire.

Natasha Sinayobe wrote thanking her followers for the positive wishes but maintained that she is not pregnant.

“Thanks for the congratulations but I’m no pregnant,” she wrote on Twitter.

She didn’t even drop any other hint about when she hopes to give birth but we are certain that in the near future and if all goes well, she will give birth to a child.

Natasha Sinayobye also doubles sometimes as a video vixen and appeared in DJ Slick Stuart, DJ Roja, and Jose Chameleone’s “Kigwa Leero” music video.

Thanks for congratulations but I’m not 🫄🏽…. — natasha sinayobye🇷🇼🇺🇬 (@NSinayobye) June 17, 2023