It is safe to say “it is boiling uncovered” in the Uganda National Promoters Federation (UNPF) camp as events promoter Balaam Barugahara Atenyi has threatened to quit the group.

The renowned businessman issued the threats as he expressed his discontent with the Federation president Abby Musinguzi alias Abtex Promotions saying he cannot work with a greedy and ungrateful leader like him.

Balaam Barugahara says Abtex’s ill-manners have made him hate the federation that was established with the intent of uniting promoters but when Abtex organized Alien Skin’s concert to rival Pallaso’s, he developed second opinions about the group’s mission.

He wants the members to punish Abtex and notes that if they fail to do so, the cause of the federation shall have been diluted.

Balaam adds that Abtex breached some of the laws that they had set up to run the federation and for that matter, he ponders on quitting the group.

Abtex’s bad and ungrateful behaviors are going to force me to quit the Uganda National Promoters Federation which unites promoters because simply implies that it has no cause if what Abtex did is left to go scot-free without any punishments as yet he is our leader. When I am left with no option, I will have to consult deeper and make a final decision in the coming few days. I can’t work with a greedy person/leader like Abtex. Balaam Barugahara