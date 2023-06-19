At times when you take events promoter Balaam Barugahara Ateenyi’s statements seriously, you take them at your own risk.

In most cases, he makes hilarious comments when he is rooting for someone and hugely magnifies their worth just like he recently did for his now favorite artiste – Pallaso.

The Radio 4 boss exaggerated the situation when he claimed that after stagging Pallaso’s ‘Love Fest’ concert, he got a phone call from Nigeria’s Grammy Award winner Burna Boy’s team requesting to work with Pallaso on a musical project.

He stressed that the request came in after Burna Boy’s team loved the reveler turn-up at the ‘Love Fest’ concert and sound that was organized by the Balaam Events crew.

On top of that, he adds how he tasked Burna Boy’s team to foot USD50,000 in order to let Pallaso work with Burna Boy on a collabo that he expects to be huge.

Burna Boy wants to hold a show similar to that of Pallaso. His team called me asking whether Pallaso can allow to do a collaboration with him? I asked them to pay Pallaso at least USD50K and we get the collabo rolling. Balaam Barugahara