‘Nana’ hitmaker Joshua Baraka says that passing the copyright law alone cannot help the Ugandan music industry match their Nigerian counterparts.

The internet has in recent weeks been hit with wild conversations concerning the Ugandan music industry’s fight for copyright law.

Different artists united under the Uganda National Musicians Federation (UNMF) have taken it upon themselves to fight for the copyright law with the hope that when it is passed, their source of income will be streamlined and enable them to earn more from their intellectual content.

Joshua Baraka, the new trending face of the industry, says that as much as the federation’s aims seem right, it has ignored some of the key players in its endeavors.

While speaking to Galaxy TV last week, Baraka advised the Uganda National Music Federation to include producers, and directors, among other fellow stakeholders.

He further noted that even when the law is passed, the industry will need to work on so much more to be able to compete with the Nigerians in terms of unity.

“When the copyright law is passed, that doesn’t mean that our music industry will be at the level of Nigerians. I feel offended when you do a musicians federation and don’t call producers, directors, and other stakeholders,” Baraka is quoted to have said.

Baraka was recently in West Africa on a media tour and he seems to have learned a few things that he intends to add to his brand to spread his wings further across the continent.