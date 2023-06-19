Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz is set to perform in Uganda again at Comedy Store Foundation’s fundraising concert slated for 14th July 2023.

In a bid to raise funds for the Comedy Store Foundation, Comedy Store UG has organized a fundraising concert that will be headlined by WCB boss Diamond Platnumz.

Scheduled for 14th July 2023, the concert to be held at Kololo ceremonial grounds will feature several local performers as well including comedians, and musicians, among others.

The proceeds from the concert are to enhance the activities of the Comedy Store Foundation which was set up to uplift the youth through mindset change and skills training.

Diamond Platnumz is expected to perform for two hours at the fundraising concert that will also be graced by legendary Kenyan singer Nameless.

Spice Diana, Alien Skin, Karole Kasita, Ray G, Winnie Nwagi, King Saha, Naava Grey, Zex Bilangilangi, Abeeka Band, Daddy Andre, and Eezzy, among others, make up the lineup of local performers.

About the Comedy Store Foundation

The Comedy Store Foundation was launched in April 2022, with the objective of running programs aimed at facilitating youth killing and mentorship as well as positively impacting the society within which Comedy Store Uganda operates.

The Foundation currently runs three key programs;

The annual Home of Hope Charity football match: The latest edition, held in December 2022 brought together celebrities and well-wishers. Proceeds benefited over 100 vulnerable children at the Katalemwa Cheshire Home. The Comedy Auditions Program: This monthly program aims at skilling and grooming the next generation of comedians. So far, over 300 budding comics have gone through the program among them Merry Hearts, Sammy & Shawa, Comental & Pui Pui, Black & White, MC Raj Kabeja etc.

The very first auditions we held in 2016 in Bukoto gave birth to Maulana & Reign. Youth Training & Mentorship Program: The program’s objective is to offer mentorship to young students on critical life skills. Our flagship activity was the Makerere University Law Pre-entry Training which imparted knowledge on General knowledge, Aptitude, Reading, Comprehension & Language, Numerical skills, Analytical writing skills, Effective Communication, Leadership, Managing Expectations, Personal Discipline etc to the first cohort of over 80 students.