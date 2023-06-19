British Ugandan spoken-word artist, poet and rapper George Mpanga also known as George The Poet and his wife Sandra Diana Makumbi Mpanga are now parents after the latter giving birth to a bouncing baby boy on Sunday 18th June 2023.

Following their holy matrimonial wedding in 2021, the Mpangas have been living a happily ever after life and can now celebrate expanding their family with yet another member.

On 20th April, Sandra Mpanga revealed that she was heavy with child through a video in which she appeared together with George, showing her baby bump.

Via Instagram, Sandra broke the good news of giving birth on Father’s Day.

In her caption, she wished her husband a happy Father’s Day and thanked God for making it happen.

“Happy First Father’s Day to my soulmate George the Poet. Our baby boy is here, healthy and blessed – Thank you Lord,” Sandra partly wrote.

“It’s only been a few days , but watching you be a Daddy has been so beautiful & creating these memories with you is a blessing that I cannot describe, you’re a natural kid! lol x Thank you for being the best! We appreciate and love you,” she added.

George the Poet as well counted his blessings as he expressed his joy in having his very firstborn.

“Baby! I can’t believe I’m holding my firstborn this Father’s Day…just when I thought I couldn’t love u more than I already do, you’ve given me a mini me.. a whole new name.

“I keep praying I don’t wake up. Thank you for growing, delivering and loving this baby. You two are my motivation love you, I live for you,” George wrote.

Sandra revealed that the baby was born at 42 weeks and 4.2 kg. He is in a healthy state and has been named Isaiah Mpanga.

Congratulations to the couple!