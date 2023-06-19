King Of Mwooyo Maurice Kirya and Geosteady have decided to hold their respective concerts on the same day this September.

Dubbed ‘Kirya Live’, Maurice Kirya’s concert is scheduled to happen on 8th September 2023 at Kampala Serena Hotel.

On the same day, Geosteady will be serenading his fans with sweet music at his own live concert at Hotel Africana, Kampala.

Both artists are confident that they will register success based on the fact that their music appeals to different fanbases.

The two are not the first artists to schedule their concerts on the same date this year after Alien Skin and Pallaso both registered success at their respective concerts on 9th June 2023.

Gravity Omutujju and Navio have also already announced their concerts set to take place on 2nd September at Lugogo Cricket Oval and Kampala Arena respectively.

Geosteady and Maurice Kirya have held successful concerts in the past and whether or not the issue of holding these particular concerts on the same date will come into play remains a question time will answer.