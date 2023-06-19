Ugandan artists and former nemeses Navio and Gravity Omutujju will be staging their 2023 concerts on the same date in September.

Despite not doing typical rap or Hip-hop anymore, Gereson Wabuyu a.k.a Gravity Omutujju has built a reputable brand in the local music space.

While rising through the ranks, not so many years ago, he had a battle of sorts with celebrated rapper Daniel Lubwama Kigozi a.k.a Navio that had them hurling disses at each other.

That seems to have cooled down now but they will now face off again after picking the same dates for their concerts.

Scheduled for 2nd September, Navio’s concert dubbed ’20 Years Of Navio’ will set out to celebrate a remarkable achievement for him having lasted two decades as an active rapper.

The concert will be held at the Kampala Arena, Nsambya not very far away from Lugogo Cricket Oval where Gravity’s ‘Okwepicha’ concert will be held.

The two announced their concerts just days after Pallaso and Alien Skin went head-to-head through their different concerts held at Lugogo Cricket Oval and Freedom City respectively on the same dates.

Netizens have already started discussing who is most likely to have bigger numbers or a better concert but we hope they both achieve their set goals.