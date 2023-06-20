Alex Muhangi admits that a couple of local standup comedians thrive on vulgarity, something that the Comedy Store is trying so much to eliminate.

On Monday, Comedy Store UG launched the Comedy Store Foundation fundraising concert at which Diamond Platnumz, Nameless, and a host of Ugandan stars will be performing.

The concert scheduled for 14th July 2023 will look forward to raising funds to help the foundation achieve its goals as the year unfolds further.

While speaking to the media, Alex Muhangi was asked to comment on the issue of comedians being vulgar and often begging for money from the audience during comedy shows.

Muhangi noted that sometimes, the audience dictates the kind of content a comedian does because it reacts more excitedly when dirty skits are made.

“When a comedian does a dirty joke, the audience laughs more than when he is doing clean content,” the Comedy Store Ug CEO noted.

He, however, emphasized that they are working hard to ensure that vulgarity does not end up ruining comedy as strict measures are in place to limit such scenarios.

Comedians including Mariachi, Maulana and Reign, MC Kapale, among others have often been pointed out as the leading culprits in vulgar skits.

