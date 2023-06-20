Zikuba Music singer Luxarry Tuula returns to his roots as he sings about life in the ghetto in his new project dubbed ‘Ghetto Anthem’.

In May, Luxarry Tuula released visuals for his song Take A Picture which seemed to receive considerably good airplay for a new artist.

He reemphasizes his consistency with yet another new project titled ‘Ghetto Anthem’. As the title goes, it is a song for omuntu wa’wansi.

In the song, Luxarry sings about how the ghetto is home to many people who yearn to make their lives better.

Produced by Nessim, Ghetto Anthem praises how the ghetto has raised some of the most reputable public figures and how life is a hustle yet simple in the ghetto.

Luxarry showcases his smooth vocals on the smooth-flowing beats to keep it worth a listen yet still passing on his intended message.

The visuals directed by Jah Live depict the message embedded in the lyrics as it showcases what life in the ghetto looks like.

Take a gaze below: