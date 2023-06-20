A video of Chosen Becky performing in baggy clothes has forced netizens into believing she might be baking a ban in her oven that she is trying to hide.

In a video that has been making rounds online, Rebecca Kukiriza a.k.a Chosen Becky turned up on stage to perform in a baggy tomboyish outfit.

Very unlikely of her, Chosen Becky’s fashion seemed a statement out of the box and even she seemed uncomfortable in it.

Chosen is not a stranger to bad fashion choices as she has previously confessed to wearing an artificial bum which caused her a lot of discomfort.

This time, however, it seems like not a mere bad fashion choice as netizens believe she is concealing something beneath those clothes.

According to comments left on the video shared on our platforms, netizens including fellow artist Tip Swizy, believe she might be hiding a baby bump.

“Pregnancy,” Tip Swizy merely wrote in the comment section. His comment settles in the company of several others asking if Chosen Becky might be preggers.

Take a gaze below: