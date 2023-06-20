Uganda Comedian Association’s President Hannington Bugingo has exposed the Eddy Kenzo-led Uganda National Musicians Federation (UNMF) squad that has been throwing what he terms as “misguided arguments” about the copyright law.

In an interview that Bugingo conducted on Bukedde TV, he described the clique led by Eddy Kenzo calling them crooks who are only looking to earn individual money from the president yet are clueless about the copyright law.

He stressed that the artists who ganged up to attack Bobi Wine following the statements he made about the fight for copyright law are just misinformed and out of touch with reality about what they are pursuing.

Hannington Bugingo challenged Kenzo’s team to an open debate to discuss the copyright law and how far they have gone in effecting it, plus the principles and the stage at which it is apparently.

Bugingo noted that if they are looking to earn money from the government, they are free to create a group like the ‘Tubonga Nawe’ clique, pledge support for the NRM Movement, and get their money in peace rather than disguising to be fighting for art yet, in reality, they are up to something else.

He added that they should stop acting and ganging up for vibe, likes, and following and emphasized how Bobi Wine’s speech had no attack against artists and musicians.

He thus called upon musicians to reason with sober minds rather than just hoping for anything without clear and thorough explanations.

Socialite Judith Heard also shared a video laughing at how the Eddy Kenzo-led group exposed their lame understanding of an issue that they are not clear about as she supported Bobi Wine’s speech saying it had nothing to do with attacking musicians.