Not a stranger to controversy in the past, former Big Brother Africa housemate Charlie Denzel Mwiyeretsi is now singing in the showers completely nude, and he is recording every bit of it.

XFM presenter Denzel Mwiyeretsi has for several years been a magnet for controversy usually for matters surrounding his lifestyle.

In recent weeks, he has been heavily criticized on Twitter after rape accusations circulated but he easily dodged the bullet.

Via the same platform, Denzel has embarked on a queer social media activity in which he will be recording himself dancing to his favorite songs while naked in the shower.

He regards it as a personal initiative to spread positive energy on Twitter, a place he feels has been an avenue for so many negative vibes recently.

At nearly 40 years old, it seems quite a thought out of the box but it comes from a positive mindset and we shall be watching closely to see how it unfolds.

“To neutralize all the negative energy on Twitter, I’ve decided to start a new positive initiative highlighting some great Ugandan songs to sing in the shower! Today I’m all about ‘Nkwagala’ by A Pass! What are you #SingingInTheShower?” Denzel’s tweet read on Tuesday afternoon.

To neutralize all the negative energy on Twitter, I’ve decided to start a new positive initiative highlighting some great Ugandan songs to sing in the shower! Today I’m all about #Nkwagala by @IamApass!

What are you #SingingInTheShower? https://t.co/Kc7BCr35nM pic.twitter.com/sjpKqZdoh0 — Denzel UG (@DenzelUG) June 20, 2023

Sounds like a plan?