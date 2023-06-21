A few weeks ago, rumors made rounds revealing how singer Daxx Kartel Omuyeeruba, legally known as Suleiman Sebunya Sebyaala, was undressed for decking army camouflage fatigue by security during his performance at Alien Skin’s “Sitya Danger” concert.

The act pulled a lot of attention from the public with some people questioning why he turned up at the concert decked in the security uniform without permission yet artists were all asked to desist from wearing such outfits.

While appearing in an interview at Galaxy FM, Daxx Kartel explained that he was not undressed as reports that made rounds claimed.

He stated that he just handed over the uniform to security who had earlier permitted him to perform while dressed in it.

He explained that anybody is allowed to deck on the security camouflage outfit as long as they follow the rules and regulations.

The artist also disclosed that he kept the camouflage trousers that he also wore for a performance in Kawempe.