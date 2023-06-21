Feffe Bussi says that the alias ‘Gravity’ was initially his while still in school but it was robbed of him by his best friend who later turned into a big music star.

Today, Gravity Omutujju is a household name in the Ugandan music business having built a strong music brand over the years.

The artist who has specialized in Kidandali was a rapper after his footballing dream in school fell short. Back then, he was friends with Feffe Bussi who was also just discovering his love for music.

In a sitdown with Mr. Henrie, Feffe notes that he had been given the alias ‘Gravity’ while still in school by one of his friends.

He was, however’ shocked when he returned home for the holidays and found that his friend had taken over his alias and was already doing music under his name.

I went to school with Gravity Omutujju in primary school. He was my friend, he used to play football. He stopped schooling in S.4 because of the lack of school fees. When I was in S.5, Gravity Omutujju released a hit song titled ‘Walumbe Zaaya’. I was shocked because he was not a sharp boy back in school. He used not to sing because his focus was on playing football and I had introduced him to music. He used to go to Old Kampala School rhyming my raps and my brother used to tell me. Gravity was my name in school and he stole it. That’s why he respects me to date. He did not tell me that he had taken my alias. So one day during the holidays as we were strolling through Nakulabye, a boy called him Gravity. He later told me that the football competition at Old Kampala school was too much and he rechanneled his efforts to music. He eventually asked me to own the name. Feffe Bussi