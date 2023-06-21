Bunamwaya LC III Councilor Jacob Akunguzibwe alias DJ Jacob Omutuuze has sent out a stern warning to Eddy Kenzo’s led Big Talent Entertainment team asking them to stop insulting his daughter.

DJ Jacob Omutuuze issued the statement after he crossed paths with several posts online that aimed at trashing him and his daughter in a very demeaning way.

He thus warned that if he comes across such similar posts again, he is likely to do a very nasty and unthinkable act that will leave everyone shocked when he unveils his wrath toward them.

DJ Jacob notes that the insults directed at his child started the day he publicly opened up about how he is no longer a close friend to Kenzo.

If I ever come across any post from Big Talent when they are insulting my daughter or me, I swear Eddy Kenzo I will do something very nasty and unthinkable. DJ Jacob Omutuuze

He went ahead to explain that when someone is broke, you can’t really get to know their true colors and hearts as he hinted at how Eddy Kenzo was very humble back then when he was starting his career.

He added that when he got some money, fame, and power, everything changed about him, and he forgot all his old friends that he hustled with.

https://twitter.com/sparktvuganda/status/1671147186036285440/video/1