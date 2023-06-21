Singer Karole Kasita’s former manager known as Joram Lukisa has bitterly exposed her dirty linen revealing how she has over time misbehaved against her fellow players in the music industry.

In an in-depth interview, Joram explains that he fell out with Karole Kasita on a number of issues that he always warned her about.

He narrates that Karole has been mishandling music producers and often defaulted to pay songwriters on several occasions hence the reason why Mudra stopped writing songs for her.

Joram went on to stress that several music producers are unhappy with her because she is totally disrespectful to them and loves acting bossy, something that pisses most of them off.

He added that Karole Kasita has made him look like an enemy to many people in the industry because of how she handles matters related to her brand and music career.

Joram had no kind words for Karole Kasita and everything that he uttered in the interview only dragged the ‘Balance’ singer in the mad as he exposed her weakness and shortcomings.

He added that the tours that she took to South Africa and other nations were about something far from the music business.

Below is the interview in full: