A resident of Namengo village in Lugazi Municipality identified as Resto Kalenzi was nabbed and detained by the Uganda Police Force on Tuesday for confessing involvement in the gruesome attack and murder of students at Lhubirira Secondary School in Kasese District.

The 25-year-old was arrested after he recorded a TikTok video that went viral claiming to be a member of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a terrorist organization.

He was detained at the Central Police Station Lugazi as investigations into his alleged participation in the attack took course.

Kalenzi Resto has been working as a shop attendant and the Police have requested residents to report or give them information about the suspect that could aid in investigating his deeds.

The Police have also vowed to bring to book all those behind the attack and they make sure that justice prevails.

The Directorate of Crime Intelligence in partnership with the territorial Police at Lugazi Police Station, have successfully tracked down an individual who proclaimed himself as a member of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a terrorist organization. The suspect identified as Kalenzi Resto, 25 years, claimed in a viral TikTok video to have taken part in the recent attack at Lhubirira Secondary School in Kasese District. The arrest was made following the circulation of a video on TikTok, where Kalenzi Resto proudly confessed to his involvement in the brutal murder of students at Lhubirira Secondary School. This video has been widely shared and garnered significant attention on social media platforms. Kalenzi a shop attendant and resident of Namengo village in Lugazi Municipality, has been taken into custody at the Central Police Station in Lugazi. The investigation into his alleged participation in the attack is currently underway. The Lugazi Police, in coordination with relevant authorities, will conduct a thorough examination of all evidence and gather further information. We assure the public that we are committed to bringing all individuals involved in acts of terrorism and violence to justice. We would like to acknowledge the swift and effective response of the Lugazi Police Station team, whose dedication and professionalism led to the successful tracking and arrest of Kalenzi Resto. We urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or information that could aid in the ongoing investigation. Uganda Police

