USA-based Ugandan vocalist and singer Naira Ali has released her second music project in four months titled ‘Sweetie’.

Naira Ali Nabattu is a proven talent in Uganda having done music at the top level for several years and boasts a beautiful catalogue.

Produced by Ricko, her new song titled Sweetie is a beautiful love song describing how sweet and lovely your lover is.

Written and first originally sung by the late Singer and Songwriter Hassan Ssenkindu (RIP), it is a song that will evoke beautiful memories for many people.

Signed under Purple Chord, Naira Ali is a Ugandan music artist with rich taste in the Afro-soul genre.

Also known as the Vocal poet, she sings for the Soul and to Inspire. Her biggest ambition is to leave a legacy with the power of her voice.

She has often produced enchanting music that soothes souls but also educates the world and she vows to continue doing so.

The ‘Sweetie’ visuals were shot by Zyga Phix. Take a gaze below: