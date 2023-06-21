Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) president Cindy Sanyu has sided with singer-turned-politician Robert Kyagulanyi Ssenatmu alias Bobi Wine saying the comments he made about the copyright law during the late Kato Lubwama’s funeral are right.

Since Thursday, social media has been awash with the exchange of words between artists from the Uganda National Musicians Federation (UNMF) led by Eddy Kenzo and Bobi Wine’s allies following his request to artists not to be treated as beggars by the ruling government.

He is very right that we shouldn’t be beggars Cindy Sanyu

Bobi’s speech at the funeral didn’t sit down well with the UNMF leader Eddy Kenzo who went all out and attacked him for allegedly branding artists as ‘beggars’, a point he seemingly misquoted.

Eddy Kenzo’s Facebook post saw several other artists under his umbrella also launch scorching attacks toward Bobi Wine.

In Bobi Wine’s speech, he called upon artists to unite in order to have the copyright law implemented by the government so that creatives can benefit from their content even when they retire.

His speech furthermore hinted at how artists should refrain from asking government officials for handouts saying that it puts the value of artists at stake as their respect greatly declines before he noted how artists are very clever and shouldn’t be underlooked.

Everything Bobi Wine made in his statement is right. As artists we ought to stop falling for handouts. Reality is an artist has to be rich and command respect in public. There is so much to lose when we become beggars and we shouldn’t be like that. All we want from the government is to put our required policies in effect and we won’t need any money from the government. He is very right that we shouldn’t be beggars. But if the government wants to give us money, it is okay let them give us the money but not the case of artists following government officials for handouts because that puts us down and our respect as artists will be undervalued. Cindy Sanyu

UMA President, Cindy Sanyu says that she was consulted to join the Uganda National Musicians Federation but declined the offer#TheDailySoup pic.twitter.com/RtAPPrvxLN — SPARK TV (@sparktvuganda) June 20, 2023