Ahead of his flight to the United Kingdom where he is set to perform, trending Ugandan artist Alien Skin has released a brand new song.

Titled ‘Byadala’ (translated to mean “It’s Real”), the song emphasizes that Alien is serious with everything he lays his hands on.

Produced by Eddie Dee, ‘Byadala’ is also an indirect attack on Alien Skin’s competitors as he warns them not to disturb his peace.

The song comes a few weeks after the Fangon Forest singer was beaten by Pallaso in an altercation that forced him to organize his maiden concert at Freedom VCity which turned out successful.

Alien Skin is expected to travel to London for the Purple Party show scheduled for this weekend (24th June) at the Royal Regency.

Initially, Alien Skin had declined to travel for the show citing that he did not want to perform on the same stage with Pallaso.

It is after the Team Good Music singer was dropped off the performers’ list that the ‘Sitya Danger’ star has agreed to travel and perform for his fans in the diaspora.

Take a listen to his new song below: