In his skits, popular Ugandan TikToker and content creator CB Talker often features being slapped or slapping his fellow actors.

His following has grown over the last couple of months due to the comic nature of his skits and the creativity that he exudes in his videos.

One of his fans approached him while at Entebbe International Airport with a very bizarre request – to lay his hands on him.

The unidentified fan requested CB Talker to slap him on the cheeks to know how it feels as he often does in his TikTok videos.

“I want him to give me those slaps he often receives in his videos, the ones Landlord often gives him,” the fan cheekily requests, with a wide smile on his face.

In amazement, CB Talker looks on before asking if he is really serious with his request to which the fan responds affirmatively and asks again.

The TikToker then slaps him twice on his left cheek before the fan thanks him and walks away, leaving CB Talker laughing out loud.

“We often meet fans who ask for money but this one has asked for a slap. I had refused but he begged, I don’t feel good about it,” CB Talker told Kookie Promotions.

Take a gaze at the video below: